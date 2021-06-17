Bears make offer to purchase racetrack in Chicago suburb, site of potential stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 17, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT
Arlington Park track and winner's circle
The Bears have made their strongest statement yet that they will consider moving out of Soldier Field.

Days after the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights said the Bears might move to his city, the Bears confirmed that they are considering buying the Arlington International Racecourse, a stadium-sized property about 30 miles from Soldier Field.

“We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said. “It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential.”

The obvious reason for an NFL team to buy a property like the Arlington race track is that they’re considering leaving their stadium and moving into a new stadium. It’s also possible, however, that the Bears’ primary interest isn’t in moving to Arlington, but in showing Chicago that the team has other options in an attempt to get a better lease at Soldier Field.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has acknowledged that the Bears have valid concerns about Soldier Field, but the Bears’ lease with the city to play at Soldier Field runs through 2033 and Lightfoot said she is confident the Bears won’t move, and that the NFL wouldn’t let them if they tried.

3 responses to “Bears make offer to purchase racetrack in Chicago suburb, site of potential stadium

  1. “Lightfoot said she is confident the Bears won’t move, and that the NFL wouldn’t let them if they tried.” _______ Did she say that with a straight face? Seriously?

  2. It’s a 30 mile move to a much more open area very ideal for a stadium. If it happens I can’t see too many fans being pissed other than those clinging to the whole history thing. It’s not like they’re trying to go to Florida or California or somewhere.

  3. The Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights. NFL would do it in a heartbeat. Lightfoot is not able to comprehend that new, bigger stadiums draw more money. Why should the Bears not make money on concessions, parking, and for events like concerts if they don’t own the stadium. Sure renting Soldier Field for 5.7 million dollars a year is a steal but add the naming rights to stadium and all the other stuff I mentioned, see ya Chicago and hello Arlington Heights.

