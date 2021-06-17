Broncos cancel final minicamp practice for team bonding

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio informed players at the team meeting Thursday morning that he was canceling the final minicamp practice, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos instead held a fun day of events for team bonding.

They had a dunk tank and various games, including basketball shooting, golf chipping and a home run derby. The biggest competition from the offseason program will continue into training camp.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are competing for the starting quarterback job, and barring a Broncos’ trade for Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers in the next month, Lock and Bridgewater will continue their battle in camp.