Broncos see both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock “getting better”

USA TODAY Sports

With the possibility, slim as it may be, of the Broncos adding a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson still looming over the franchise, the two main quarterbacks currently on the roster are competing to be the Week One starter in Denver.

And while the competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will be decided in August, it’s already happening in June.

“I think they’re both getting better,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told reporters on Wednesday. “They’ve both gotten work with the [starters] and they’ve both had the chance to share the workload with regard to the reps. [I’ve] seen improvement in Drew from the decision making, his timing and his accuracy. Getting a feel again for Teddy, you can see the things he does well. For Teddy, it’s more getting up to speed with what we’ve done. He’s right on board with the new things that we’re doing. It’s been good. . . . We have a lot of work left before we play the opener. I think we’ve built a really good foundation, not only for the quarterbacks, but for the team going into training camp. We’ll be ready to go.”

Bridgewater’s edge comes from the fact that he has worked with Shurmur in Minnesota; however, it’s been four years since they were with the same franchise.

Shurmur also was asked whether Bridgewater and Lock are different styles of quarterbacks

“They are and they aren’t,” Shurmur said. “I think folks watch them play or practice, you say this guy can’t do this and this guy can’t do that. They both — when they are on top of their game — can execute at a high level and lead our offense, get completions and get ball into the end zone. We just have to continue to do that within their own skillset to the best of our ability.”

Shurmur embraces the notion that the quarterbacks are competing because, as Shurmur correctly observes, the entire sport is founded on competition.

“I think it gets the best out of everyone,” Shurmur said. “It’s like any position group that competes — running backs, receivers. You always compete on offense. In practice, we compete against the defense. It’s the competitive nature of the game. When guys are competing and they are on their toes and they feel the urgency to perform at a high level, then they perform at a high level more frequently. That’s what you’re looking for. That’s how it benefits things. The reason we all play this game, the reason we coach this game and the reason we’re involved in this game is we understand and we embrace the competitive nature of this game.”

Head coach Vic Fangio, separately addressing reporters, said he’s pleased with the quarterback competition so far.

“They’ve been good,” Fangio said. “I’ve not spent a lot of time in their meetings, but some time. Obviously I see them on the field, I’m back there all the time. Everything is functioning very well. There’s no animosity. . . . There’s a competitive good spirit, but nothing negative. I don’t see any problems with that as of yet.”

Fangio also has a mandate for the two quarterbacks for the dead period between the end of the offseason and the start of training camp.

“To get themselves in the best physical shape they can get themselves in,” Fangio said. “Obviously they need to be throwing. They don’t want to take a month off from throwing. They have to build their arm strength to where when they come into camp, it’s not like the first day of throwing in a month. It’s two-fold. Study the playbook, they got the iPad, they’ll be able to watch any and everything we want to give them. So it’s some study, a lot of work of getting into tremendous shape, and then make sure your arm is ready to go.”

Both will surely be ready to go. And one will emerge as the starter. Unless the Broncos trade for Rodgers or Watson between now and late July.