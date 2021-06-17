Buccaneers 2021 tickets are sold out

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 17, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT
NFC Wild Card Game: New York Giants v Tampa Buccaneers
Winning the Super Bowl was good business for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs will play at full capacity this season and have already sold out all eight regular-season games, plus both preseason games, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The arrival of Tom Brady created high demand for tickets last offseason, but the Buccaneers didn’t play in front of a full stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as they won the Super Bowl on their home field, the Bucs played in front of only 24,835 fans, or about 38 percent of the 65,890 capacity at Raymond James Stadium.

This is believed to be the earliest in franchise history that the Buccaneers have sold out all their games.

11 responses to “Buccaneers 2021 tickets are sold out

  2. I have lived south of Tampa Bay for 34 years now and I can tell you with no doubt in my mind they are the most bandwagon fans ever in any sport.
    believe me, when Tom is done that Stadium will be half full again

  3. That’s not to bad for a “system” quarterback right haters? Do you think those footballs Tom was throwing in the Superbowl had the right air pressure? Oh that’s right we don’t pay any attention to that nonsense anymore we’re on to the next lame excuse to explain Tom’s greatness

  4. So now you have one year in a row. Compare that to the better Bay – Lambeau’s been sold out since I was driving a Chrysler K car.

  5. Who cares if it’s bandwagon fans Tom followers they are sold out for 10 games how many teams can say that? And if and when Tom is done they will be at or near full capacity because Tampa Bay area fans are diehards win or lose!

  7. Can’t blame them for wanting to be able to see Brady in his final season. Those hoping for another Super Bowl, though, will be hugely disappointed.

  10. Stop with the stupid “bandwagon “ stuff
    If you live in Florida there are lots of things to do for your entertainment dollars . The Bucs , Rays or lightning are not putting a good product out why would they sell out games? No one wants to pay good money to see a bad product. They are no different than any other fan base.

    And please to give me Buffalo or Cleveland or Green Bay
    Those places are wastelands. Absolutely nothing to do so they wait all years for football because they have nothing else.

  11. I went to a Packer game in Tampa several years ago.
    They sold ticket and concession packages at the local Costco.

