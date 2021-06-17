Buccaneers 2021 tickets are sold out

Getty Images

Winning the Super Bowl was good business for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs will play at full capacity this season and have already sold out all eight regular-season games, plus both preseason games, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The arrival of Tom Brady created high demand for tickets last offseason, but the Buccaneers didn’t play in front of a full stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as they won the Super Bowl on their home field, the Bucs played in front of only 24,835 fans, or about 38 percent of the 65,890 capacity at Raymond James Stadium.

This is believed to be the earliest in franchise history that the Buccaneers have sold out all their games.