Budda Baker posts he has COVID-19

Getty Images

On a day when the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, another Arizona athlete confirmed he contracted COVID-19.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker posted a video to his Instagram story to say that he has the virus, with the caption “COVID 1, Budda 0.” That story also had two emojis: one of a face with a thermometer in its mouth, and another of a face covered by a mask.

In a later story, Baker drank a bit of juice in a small glass while noting he could neither smell nor taste it.

Per Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic, Baker’s case of COVID-19 should not affect the rest of the Cardinals. The club finished minicamp last week and Baker had no close contacts identified.