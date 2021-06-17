Chiefs cut Martinas Rankin

Getty Images

The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line this offseason, and now they are moving on from yet another of their linemen from last season.

The team waived Martinas Rankin from its 90-player offseason roster Thursday. Receiver Darrius Shepherd took Rankin’s roster spot.

Rankin, 26, played seven games with six starts for the Chiefs the past two seasons.

The Chiefs obtained Rankin in a trade with the Texans before the 2019 season, sending running back Carlos Hyde to Houston. The Texans made Rankin a third-round choice in 2018.

Rankin played five games at left guard in 2019 before a season-ending knee injury.

After coming off the physically unable to perform list in 2020, Rankin’s only game action came in a starting role in Week 17. He started at left tackle.