Dwayne Haskins: I want to prove that I love football

Getty Images

When Dwayne Haskins flamed out a year and a half after Washington chose him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, some critics said he just didn’t care enough to put in the work it takes to be a great quarterback. Haskins says that’s not the case.

Now just trying to earn a roster spot as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers, Haskins said today that he wants to show how dedicated he is to his craft.

“I just want to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates that I love football,” Haskins said, via Missi Matthews of Steelers.com.

Haskins, who described himself as a “big Big Ben fan,” said he has a good relationship with both of the other backup quarterbacks on the depth chart, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph. There’s no guarantee Haskins will even make the roster, but he’d like to prove in Pittsburgh that he’s not ready to give up on the NFL, and that the NFL shouldn’t give up on him.