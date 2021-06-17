Falcons sign John Atkins, George Obinna

Getty Images

The Falcons are doing some roster shuffling with the offseason programs coming to an end around the NFL.

The team announced four signings on Thusday, including the previously reported additions of Jeff Badet and Shareef Miller. The other two new additions are defensive linemen John Atkins and George Obinna.

Atkins played in 14 games for the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had 22 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in those appearances.

Obinna signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year, but was waived before playing in any games.

The Falcons cut linebacker Alani Pututau, wide receiver Greg Dortch, linebacker Jeff Holland and defensive lineman Eli Ankou in corresponding moves.