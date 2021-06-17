Former Washington offensive lineman Ron Saul dies at 73

Getty Images

Former Washington offensive lineman Ron Saul has died, the team announced. He was 73.

“On behalf of Dan and Tanya Snyder and the entire Washington Football Team, we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ron Saul,” the team said in a statement.

Saul earned three letters at Michigan State, where he made first-team Academic All-America honors in 1969. The Houston Oilers selected Saul in the fifth round of the 1970 draft.

He played six seasons with the Oilers and six more in Washington, finishing his career after the 1981 season.

Saul played 142 games, starting 113, in his career.