Posted by Myles Simmons on June 17, 2021, 12:27 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made some waves when he told reporters on Tuesday that he’d rather quit than play for another franchise.

For at least one of his teammates, the message was well-received.

“I think I saw it on Twitter, screen shotted it and sent it to him and said, ‘I love this,'” Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That’s who you want as a quarterback, that’s who you want as a leader — a guy who’s going to give everything he has.

“He’s made a ton of money. He doesn’t need any more money. He’s going out there to play football. He’s doing it because he loves it. He could retire now and play golf every day. He could do whatever he wants. He has four kids — he could hang out with them every day. But he loves football, so he wants to be around us and he loves the Raiders. And that’s one thing I’ve noticed in the three years that I’ve been with him, that he’s definitely had his priorities in line with God coming first, then his family, and then football. But he takes football very seriously, and his teammates, he treats them the best. And we just love being around a guy like that.”

Carr and Renfrow have shared strong chemistry since the Raiders drafted the wide receiver in 2019. Renfrow’s caught 105 passes for 1,261 yards with six TDs in his first two seasons.

As well as Carr’s played, that has yet to translate to postseason success. But if Las Vegas continues to progress on offense and significantly improves its defense, 2021 could be the year that changes.

4 responses to “Hunter Renfrow loved what Derek Carr said about playing for the Raiders

  1. If he has a good year he will want a ton more money. It is professional sports after all.

  2. Doogie Howser AKA 3rd and Renfro is a legend already with the Raider Nation, a small kid that ducks across the middle to achieve a first down when we need it only to get his Head tore off by a defender..This kid is a true Raider that the Nation and his Teammates truly love.

  3. I believe Derek Carr actually believes what he’s saying. It’s a little odd, but refreshing.

  4. I think Derek truly believed what he was saying at the time. As a Raider fan, I love that he said it. If the Raiders were gone, I don’t know if I’d watch the NFL any more. I sure as hell wouldn’t have a favorite team, in any case. It remains to be seen whether he would walk the talk on that.

    The real problem is, he just talks too damn much, frequently waxing philosophical and tipping his hand. He’s a good QB but I wish he’d be a little less agreeable with the press and even his teammates. The “Mr. Brightside” persona has really worn on me.

