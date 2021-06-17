Hunter Renfrow loved what Derek Carr said about playing for the Raiders

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made some waves when he told reporters on Tuesday that he’d rather quit than play for another franchise.

For at least one of his teammates, the message was well-received.

“I think I saw it on Twitter, screen shotted it and sent it to him and said, ‘I love this,'” Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That’s who you want as a quarterback, that’s who you want as a leader — a guy who’s going to give everything he has.

“He’s made a ton of money. He doesn’t need any more money. He’s going out there to play football. He’s doing it because he loves it. He could retire now and play golf every day. He could do whatever he wants. He has four kids — he could hang out with them every day. But he loves football, so he wants to be around us and he loves the Raiders. And that’s one thing I’ve noticed in the three years that I’ve been with him, that he’s definitely had his priorities in line with God coming first, then his family, and then football. But he takes football very seriously, and his teammates, he treats them the best. And we just love being around a guy like that.”

Carr and Renfrow have shared strong chemistry since the Raiders drafted the wide receiver in 2019. Renfrow’s caught 105 passes for 1,261 yards with six TDs in his first two seasons.

As well as Carr’s played, that has yet to translate to postseason success. But if Las Vegas continues to progress on offense and significantly improves its defense, 2021 could be the year that changes.