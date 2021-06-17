Jadeveon Clowney: I haven’t run into many guys like Myles Garrett in the NFL

USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney has been in the league since 2014. He’s also on his fourth team in the last four years, having gone from Houston to Seattle, Tennessee, and now Cleveland.

But for all his experience and former teammates, Clowney sees someone unique in defensive end Myles Garrett.

“It’s funny, I haven’t run into many guys like that in the National Football League yet. It took me eight years to get here to find another one like that, on defense, anyways,” Clowney said during a Wednesday press conference, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But it’s great. Knowing what type of guy I’m looking at, I know he’s going to ball and do his thing.”

Clowney and Garrett were both selected at No. 1 overall, with Clowney the Texans’ top pick three years before Cleveland took Garrett at that spot.

There’s more to being an edge rusher than sacks, but even though he’s played fewer seasons, Garrett has 42.5 while Clowney has 32.0. But their numbers are more similar in tackles for loss. Clowney has 75 of them in his career, averaging 10.7 per season. Garrett has 42 over four seasons, averaging 10.5.

If both players stay healthy, the Browns could have one of the league’s best defensive end duos in the league.