Joe Burrow: Tee Higgins is going to have a big year

The Bengals drafted receiver Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick last year, and he had a more productive rookie season than several of the wideouts selected ahead of him.

Higgins was third among all rookies with 67 catches and 908 yards and was fourth with six touchdowns.

As good as Higgins was in 2020, he’s poised to be better in 2021. He’s still listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, but came back to Cincinnati’s offseason program stronger and faster.

“He looks like a different guy out there,” quarterback Joe Burrow said this week, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “We were throwing the deep balls and the first couple I under threw him a little bit and I was like, ‘Gee Tee, where did that come from?’ I didn’t really expect that from him. He’s getting out of there this year. We have some horses on offense that I’m really excited about. Tee’s going to have a big year.”

This year’s first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase will likely receive plenty of attention, both from defenses and the media. But if Higgins can take a significant step from Year One to Year Two, the Bengals may have something on offense.