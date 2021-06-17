Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has completely taken me under his wing

USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields won’t begin the season as the Bears’ starter, but Andy Dalton knows it’s only a matter of time. Still, Dalton has been an open book for Fields.

Fields said Dalton and Nick Foles both have served as mentors since the Bears used a first-round choice on him in April.

“Yeah, I’ve learned a lot of things,” Fields said Thursday, via NFL Media. “[Dalton] has talked to me a lot. I actually went to dinner with him and his wife. We talked a lot there, kind of just his background, their story. Andy and Nick, they’ve been awesome — probably bigger than you guys would even know. Andy’s completely taken me under his wing. Any questions I have for him, he’s going to answer, even when I’m throwing. I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and he was just trying to help me out. He’s been a huge help for sure.”

Fields understands fans’ eagerness to see him play, but he said he’s willing to do whatever helps the Bears win. For now, the Bears believe Dalton gives them the best chance to win.

“I mean, of course, I feel [the pressure to produce],” Fields said. “You know, great things don’t happen all at once. I’m just going to be patient. Like I said earlier, I’ve been in a situation where I’ve had to learn behind a guy, so this is nothing new for me. I’m just going to take it day by day and get better each and every day. I’m going to trust coach [Matt] Nagy and the whole coaching staff here to develop me and make me the best quarterback I can be.”