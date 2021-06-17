Justin Fields: I’ll help Bears win whether I’m sitting or starting

USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have not shown any signs of wavering from their plan to start Andy Dalton at quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 season and that would leave Justin Fields to serve as the backup in the first days of his NFL career.

Fields said last month that he’s doing anything he can to win that job, but that isn’t getting in the way of a good relationship with Dalton. Fields told reporters at a Thursday press conference that the veteran has taken him under his wing and that the help he’s gotten is “bigger” than most people could know.

The first-round pick also said that he feels his primary job right now is to “strictly get better” and that he believes he can have a positive impact on the team in a reserve role.

“Whether it’s starting or whether it’s sitting, I’m going to do whatever is gonna help us win,” Fields said.

Nagy has said that it will be clear when it is the right time for Fields to move into the starting lineup. That timeline will likely come sooner rather than later if Dalton isn’t doing enough to help them win.