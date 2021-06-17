Lions sign Amon-Ra St. Brown

Getty Images

The Lions are down to one unsigned draft pick after a busy Thursday on the contract front.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s agent announced that his client has signed a four-year deal with the team. The agreement with the fourth-round pick comes on the same day that the Lions signed second-round defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and fourth-round linebacker Derrick Brown.

Third-round defensive tackle Alim McNeill is the only 2021 draft pick without a contract.

St. Brown joins the Lions after catching 178 passes for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns over three seasons at USC. He will compete with Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, and Victor Bolden in a heavily remodeled receiver group in Detroit.