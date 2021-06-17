Lions sign fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have apparently been busy signing some of their remaining draft picks on Thursday.

After the team got second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike under contract earlier, fourth-round linebacker Derrick Barnes also posted to Instagram that he’d put pen to paper on his four-year deal.

“Officially official,” Barnes wrote in his post. “Blessed to be a Lion and here to make the city proud.”

Barnes contributed in all four of his collegiate seasons at Purdue, recording 54 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in six games last season. He also had 10.5 sacks and 19.5 TFLs in his sophomore and junior seasons combined.

Barnes is the fifth of Detroit’s seven draftees to sign. Only third-round cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and fourth-round wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown remain unsigned from the team’s 2021 draft class.