Lions sign second-rounder Levi Onwuzurike

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions signed a fourth member of their 2021 draft class on Thursday.

Second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike is the latest to agree to his rookie deal. Third-round cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, fourth-round wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and fourth-round linebacker Derrick Barnes are the remaining unsigned draft picks.

Onwuzurike opted out of playing in his final season at Washington, but did accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He had 95 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 34 collegiate games.

The Lions took another defensive tackle in the third round in Alim McNeill and they also traded for Michael Brockers, so the interior of their defensive line will have plenty of new faces this season.