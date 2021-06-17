Matt LaFleur: We’ll have one plan for camp regardless of who is QB

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has said he remains hopeful about quarterback Aaron Rodgers rejoining the team for the 2021 season, but there’s been no sign that his hope will be fulfilled to this point in the offseason.

The Packers have wrapped up their offseason program and that means attention now turns to training camp. LaFleur was asked if the team’s approach for the summer will change based on whether Rodgers or Jordan Love is in line to be the starting quarterback.

LaFleur said the team won’t be changing plans if Rodgers changes his.

“We’ll have one plan,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We’ve kind of pretty much laid that out. Just going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks in terms of the logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We’ve got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play. Obviously, it is a little bit different this year in terms of the number of preseason games and then you compare it to last year, so you’re kind of leaning back on the 2019 season. We feel confident with what we’ll have in place with the guys. We’ll look forward to getting them back July 27.”

While the team might approach camp the same way under any circumstances, the overall feel of the team going into the season is going to have a lot to do with who is taking the snaps.