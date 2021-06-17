Mike Tomlin says he’s building a personal connection with Dwayne Haskins

USA Today

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been through a lot in his short NFL career, and coach Mike Tomlin wants to learn all about it.

Tomlin was asked on Wednesday about a post-practice talk with Haskins, and he said that while he’s letting quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and offensive Matt Canada coach Haskins on Xs and Os, Tomlin wants to know about Haskins’ overall development.

“I’ve been more concerned about Dwayne the person,” Tomlin said, via Missi Matthews of the Steelers’ website. “What he’s been through . . . how it’s affected the growth and development of his game.”

Haskins signed a one-year contract with the Steelers for the minimum salary and nothing guaranteed. To agree to that deal, he had to think the Steelers were a team that would spend some time developing him — to a greater extent than Washington did after drafting him in the first round. Tomlin sounds interested in helping that process.