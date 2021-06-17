Report: Chargers are expected to sign Spring Leaguer Willie Yarbary

Getty Images

The Spring League is wrapping up its season this weekend and one of the league’s players is reportedly set to move into the NFL ahead of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to sign defensive lineman Willie Yarbary. Yarbary was on the roster of the Conquerors during the six-game season.

Rapoport adds that the Chargers may sign several other players who took part in the league as they set up their depth for the summer.

Yarbary played at Wake Forest in college and has also spent time in the National Arena League while on his way up the professional football ladder.