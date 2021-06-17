Report: Jets negotiating with Morgan Moses on multi-year deal

Getty Images

Free agent offensive lineman Morgan Moses visited the Jets last month, and he soon could have a new home there.

The Jets and Moses’ representation are making progress on a multi-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Moses would start opposite left tackle Mekhi Becton, replacing George Fant at right tackle.

The team has plenty of cap room to add Moses, sitting with $27 million, according to overthecap.com.

Moses, 30, also visited the Bears after Washington cut him. Washington released Moses on May 20 to save $7.735 million against its salary cap.

He started 97 games over seven seasons in Washington.