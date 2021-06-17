Ronald Darby: We could definitely be the NFL’s best defense in Denver

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon recently said that the Broncos aren’t talked about enough in the AFC West — a division that includes the two-time defending conference champions and the reigning offensive rookie of the year.

One way to change that would be to have a defense that matches the caliber of the Denver team that won the Super Bowl in 2015.

Cornerback Ronald Darby thinks that could happen.

Darby signed with the Broncos in March on a three-year, $30 million deal. He said this week that Denver’s defense has top-flight potential.

“We could definitely be the best [defense in the NFL], if not the top two or three defenses for sure,” Darby said, via Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. “We’ve got the pass rush, we’ve got guys who know what they’re doing, we have the communication aspect. And it’s still early — we’ve got a lot of time to get to know each other a lot more and become something special.”

Much of the attention surrounding the Broncos’ offseason has been devoted to their quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. But the club added players like Darby and cornerback Kyle Fuller on defense, as well as cornerback Patrick Surtain in the first round of the draft. Plus, the club is getting edge rusher Von Miller back after an ankle injury kept him out for the entire 2020 season.

So there is reason to feel like Denver can significantly improve on finishing 21st in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed in 2020.