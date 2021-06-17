Terrace Marshall agrees to terms with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers got first-round pick Jaycee Horn under contract earlier this week and they’ve now agreed to a deal with their second-round pick as well.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall‘s agents announced that their client has agreed to terms on his rookie pact. It will be a four-year deal for Marshall.

Marshall was the first offensive player the Panthers selected since Matt Rhule became their head coach as they used all their 2020 picks on defensive players and then picked up Horn with their top pick this year.

Third-round tackle Brady Christensen and third-round tight end Tommy Tremble are the remaining unsigned Panthers draft picks.

Marshall had 106 catches for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns over three seasons at LSU. He joins DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and David Moore on the receiving depth chart for his rookie season.