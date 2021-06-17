Trent Brown: I think Mac Jones will be special here in the future

Getty Images

As Patriots minicamp wraps up, Cam Newton still appears to have a hold on the club’s starting quarterback position.

But Mac Jones was the 15th pick for a reason, and at some point, he’ll likely be tasked with taking over as QB1.

Whenever that time comes, Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown anticipates Jones performing well in part because of where he’s driven success in the past.

“Mac, he’s a young guy, but you can’t really just refer to him as a young guy,” Brown said this week, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “You can tell he’s been at a place where [he’s] got some coaching. I think he’s going to be special here in the future.”

Jones, of course, played his college ball at Alabama, where he won the college football playoff national championship and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020.

It may be a while yet before Jones becomes the Patriots starter, but he should be well prepared whenever his time comes.