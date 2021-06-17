Tyrann Mathieu: I can’t see myself wearing any other uniform

Getty Images

At different points this offseason, safety Tyrann Mathieu has swung optimism and pessimism on his future with the Chiefs.

Back in May, Mathieu tweeted then deleted that he would “probably not” sign another contract with Kansas City. He later said not to put too much stock into the social post, noting any negotiation process can be tough on a player.

But on Thursday, Mathieu held more optimism for his long-term future with the Chiefs, saying he does feel confident he’ll get a new deal with the club.

“Just being here the last couple years, I can’t see me wearing any other uniform,” Mathieu said in his press conference. “I think the fans here are amazing. My teammates are amazing. I spoke about the relationship that I have with my coaches. And some of these things you can’t buy other places. And I’m a guy that’s had to start over quite often, so I would like to stay here for sure.”

Mathieu’s had a clear positive impact on Kansas City’s defense since signing with the club as a free agent in 2019. He’s recorded 10 interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the last two years, also putting up a pair of sacks and six tackles for loss.

Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach noted back in April that in 2020, the Chiefs were able to get extensions done during the summer. With minicamp wrapping up this week, a new deal for Mathieu could be on the horizon.