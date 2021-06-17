Vaccinated players will be tested once every 14 days

Getty Images

The training camp and preseason (and presumably regular season) protocols for the NFL and NFL Players Association will result in daily testing for players who have not been fully vaccinated. For players who have been fully vaccinated, the frequency of testing will be dramatically reduced.

According to the NFL, fully vaccinated players will be tested only once every 14 days.

That’s it. Once every two weeks. So in a five-month season from training camp until the end of the regular season, a vaccinated player will be tested roughly 11 times. A non-vaccinated player will be tested at least 150 times.

Players who haven’t been vaccinated and who don’t intend to be vaccinated may not like this, but that’s the practical impact of being vaccinated. Setting aside all other benefits to those who have chosen to receive the shot(s), players who have received the vaccination won’t have a swab jammed up their noses every day, every day. Every. Day.

That surely will cause any non-vaccinated players who are on the fence to go ahead and get stuck once or twice between now and late July, in order to avoid getting tested repeatedly.