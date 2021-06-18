Bears sign Jake Butt, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Getty Images

The Bears had a handful of players trying out for their team at this week’s mandatory minicamp and they announced three of them earned roster spots on Friday.

Defensive lineman Mike Pennel‘s addition was reported on Thursday and confirmed by the team as they also shared word that they’ve signed tight end Jake Butt and tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Butt tore his ACL in his final game at Michigan and went to the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He missed his rookie year and then tore his ACL again in September 2018. His knee issues kept him out in 2019 and he played five games last season before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

He has 10 catches for 90 yards in eight regular season appearances.

Wheatley is the son of former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley and played tight end for his father at Morgan State in 2019. Wheatley originally went to his father’s (and Butt’s) alma mater to start his college career but left Ann Arbor after the 2017 season. He transitioned to offensive tackle while playing in the Spring League.

The Bears also waived defensive lineman Thomas Schaffer and tackle Gunnar Vogel.