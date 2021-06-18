Chargers sign Michael Bandy, Damon Lloyd

Getty Images

When word broke that the Chargers would sign former Spring League defensive lineman Willie Yarbary on Thursday, the report noted that the team was likely to make other moves to the back end of their roster this week.

The Chargers announced all of those moves on Friday. In addition to the previously reported signing of tight end Matt Seybert, the team announced that linebacker Damon Lloyd and wide receiver Michael Bandy are also joining the roster.

Bandy was a teammate of Yarbary and Seybert with the Conquerors in the Spring League. He had 163 catches for 2,850 yards and 26 touchdowns during his final two seasons at San Diego.

Lloyd is also a Spring League alum, although he played for the Blues rather than the Conquerors. He was credited with 122 tackles for Indiana University (Pennsylvania) in 2019.