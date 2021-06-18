Chargers signing Matt Seybert

Getty Images

The Chargers are adding a tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Los Angeles is signing Matt Seybert, who was a recent participant in the Spring League.

Seybert played his college ball at Michigan State after transferring from Buffalo. He caught 26 passes for 284 yards with three touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He did not latch on with a team after going undrafted in 2020.

Seybert is now another former Spring Leaguer to find a job with the Chargers over the last few days. Los Angeles is also expected to add defensive lineman Willie Yarbary, who was Seybert’s teammate on the league’s Conquerors in 2021.