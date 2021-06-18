Cole Beasley doubles down on his anti-vaccine sentiment

Posted by Mike Florio on June 18, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT
On Thursday, Bills receiver Cole Beasley unfairly assailed the NFL Players Association for agreeing to rules that give vaccinated players far more freedom in 2021 than players who refuse to get vaccinated. On Friday, Beasley posted a lengthy statement explaining his position on social media. The entire comment appears below.

“Everyone — Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated! I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol. I don’t play for the money anymore. My family has been taken care of. Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar. I love my teammates and enjoy playing ball because all the outside bs goes out the window in these moments. I just want to win the Super Bowl and enjoy these relationships that will be created along the way.

“I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best. I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it. I’ve enjoyed the times I’ve had. I’ll get to live freely with my wife, kids, and extended family forever. We’d get to enjoy the times that we missed from the sacrifices we’ve had to make just so I could play this wonderful game. So either way, it’s a win/win.

“That’s where I stand. Thank you for everyone who has been supportive throughout this process. A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken. I feel for you and I’m hoping I’m doing my part to represent you guys well.”

Beasley seems to be saying that he’ll defy the NFL’s rules regarding unvaccinated players, even if he’s repeatedly fined for it. Even if he ultimately has to give up his full $4.7 million salary over it.

But he complied with the restrictions last year, without complaint. This year, he’s only complaining because players who have chosen to get vaccinated won’t have to comply with those restrictions. Basically, Beasley wants the league to declare the pandemic over and to remove all rules, vaccination or not.

Along the way, Beasley cites no plausible reason for not being vaccinated. “I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken” makes no sense. If he could take a pill or a shot that would prevent all football injuries, HE WOULD. And he wouldn’t give a second thought to the possibility of side effects, long-term consequences, Bill Gates’ microchips, or magnetic crystals.

In a separate tweet, Beasley comes off not only as anti-vaccine but also anti-science: “Everybody is so all in on science now more than I have ever seen. What happen [sic] to God’s will?

As I recently observed on Twitter, it’s always required courage to speak truth to power. It currently requires even more courage to speak truth to stupid. And, Cole, quite frankly, you are becoming irredeemably stupid.

It was and is God’s will to allow humans to use their unique talents to cure diseases, to mend broken bones, to develop surgical methodologies, like the one Beasley had in 2019 to repair a core muscle injury. Science is the manifestation of God giving humans the power to prolong lives, to improve lives, to save lives through the development and application of our intellectual talents.

The fact that Beasley so fervently clings to his anti-vaccine beliefs that he overlooks the clear connection between getting the vaccine and advancing the competitive interests of his team shows how toxic and dangerous our current climate has become. For whatever reason, millions have become blindly committed to blurring the line between opinion and fact. It’s gotten so bad that many who see the light have opted to tiptoe around those who choose to flail in algorithm-enforced darkness, clinging to the supposedly inalienable right to f–k up their own lives at the expense of others.

The tiptoeing should end. The truth needs to be spoken. And the truth for Beasley and the Bills is that, unless he dials it down and either gets vaccinated (highly unlikely) or submits to the COVID protocols for 2021 (less unlikely), Beasley will create a potential distraction for a franchise that doesn’t need any as it tries to close the very real gap between itself and the Kansas City Chiefs.

33 responses to “Cole Beasley doubles down on his anti-vaccine sentiment

  2. He is right though. You can build your natural covid immunity without the vaccine. CDC even said as much. Let the guy do what he wants. Let us all live our own free lives. Get the vaccine if you want it. Then you are safe, right?

  3. What a selfish, ignorant person. “I, I, I, my, my, my, me, me, me” that’s all I read in his little manifesto of ignorance there.

  4. Maybe he should spend less time writing a word salad that just shows how dumb he is and more time checking some facts about vaccine outcomes versus COVID-19 outcomes.

    What the heck is his actual problem? That he has to do the same things this season that he did last season? Oookay, why exactly is that an issue, especially if he thinks his health is all up to God anyway?

    Let’s face it, he’s just mad because teammates who have been vaccinated aren’t going to have to get a Q-Tip jammed up their noses on a near-daily basis, aren’t going to have to stay in their hotels when on the road, etc. He’s just a baby throwing a tantrum. He’ll soon find out that he can hold his breath until he turns blue and nobody will care. He’ll have to follow his work rules like everybody else, and if he doesn’t there will be consequences. He says he’s ready for that, but the smart money says he won’t sacrifice his NFL pay.

  5. So wait, Florio is AGAINST a personal stand by a player? (see what I did there?)

    I didn’t see any player on any other issue have to cite studies and such. Not even non players like Fauci.

    What is a plausible reason when the authorities have been wrong on everything?

    Everyone banned on social media for saying the truth are still banned and all the people spewing propaganda are still there.

  6. Weren’t the posting sources he’s using developed by science? Maybe he should stick to writing his beliefs on cave walls with animal blood and grease, as God intended.

  7. Bravo, Florio. I applaud your willingness to express your points so strongly. Beasley has appointed himself spokesperson for players who aren’t in a position to speak up for themselves; most likely the majority of them are wishing he’d get rid of the man-bun and shut the hell up.

  8. Everybody here has friends and relatives that feel the same way but won’t dare judge them and their beliefs. But hey, let’s gang up on the high profile athletes because they speak their mind.

    Gotta love the internet😒

  9. Great receiver, but what a selfish man, I do hope The Bills respond appropriately to his childish rant.

  10. The dude has the right to express how he feels, but if he wants to be part of society, he has to play by rules. If fans want to attend Bills’ games, they have been told to get vaccinated. So, Beasley can go home or abide by the rules.

  11. This country was once built on the backs of those people that believed in liberty, freedom and the American way, so sad that it seems we have now lost those beliefs.

    His body, his life, his choice.

  13. 33.5 million infected in the USA and over 600,000 died from covid. I like my immune system plenty, but I gonna go out on a limb and say that drinking plenty of water and more exercise probably not enough, fortunately plenty are getting vaccinated. Thinking about all the famous athletes that refused Polio and Small pox vaccines in lieu of exercise and water..I wonder how many are left or still able to walk?

    Also–I’m sure Myles Garrett and Lamar Jackson get PLENTY of exercise and water….and it did not help them avoid catching it, or worse, missing critical games as a result. Fortunately they both seem o have recovered. Some not so lucky.

    IF I was among the better teams in the AFC, or in particular the AFC east, I’d make damn due to get everybody on the team vaccinated. Hell, I would have Coach bill encourage his players to support Beasley here–but make sure they get vaccinated. Tell Beasley to stand his ground. It could be a massive competitive advantage if there are mini-outbreakas in the league this year among the pockets of players that are refusing to get vaccinated. Players will miss games due to positive contacts or outbreaks…if it is a star player?

    I think Cole AND their QB Josh Allen have either refused to get vaccinated or in Allen’s case have not decided yet. If Josh Allen gets it, the Bills might lose a few games and that could really make it tough for them to overtake the Chiefs.

    And yes, you can build natural immunity to covid. But it most likely won’t last as long as the vaccine, and you can still get infected with other variants, and there is a small but real chance it becomes a serious infection, life threatening or puts you in the hospital on a ventilator. For a Pro-athelete, that could end a career. Hence why a vaccine with one in a few million chance of side effects is far more practically for protection.

  14. “This country was once built on the backs of those people that believed in liberty, freedom and the American way, so sad that it seems we have now lost those beliefs.”

    You forgot the beliefs in slavery, indentured servitude, only male landowners having a vote, and other things eventually ruined by pesky liberals.

  15. How mortified are Bills fans right now. You have a moron slot WR who is wildly overpaid showing himself as a selfish, dumb jerk who is a right wing extremist.

    Good luck to your locker room. Josh Allen and Poyer also feature lower IQs.

  16. We have all kinds of freedoms and liberties. You can take your own life, but you can’t take someone else’s. You’re not free to kill innocent bystanders if you choose to live recklessly. You’re free to leave America if you don’t like it.

  17. I was fine with him speaking his mind until the whole God thing was brought up. Beasley doesn’t want the vaccine pushed on him just like I don’t want the “God” thing pushed on me. “Everybody is so all in on science now more than I have ever seen. What happen [sic] to God’s will?” If you are a believer then that’s fine… keep it to yourself. Personally I find it hard to believe someone created earth in 7 days… I do however trust in science… something that CAN BE PROVED… like how a supernova starts a chain reaction creating planets and several elements in the right conditions creates life. More people might be into the whole “Science” thing because humans are becoming more intelligent… well some of us.

  19. Sounds like a self centered its all about me type of guy. Not concerned with who he could sicken and potentially kill. Hopefully God’s will would restrict consequences only to Cole and not anyone else in his immediate circle.

  20. His risk is relatively low, but the whole problem is you can spread to people at high risk, or those in close contact with high risk people. Whatever. Glad he’s not in football for the money, because I’m not sure the Bill’s would keep a decent slot receiver at that price tag, before all this happened.

  21. Only the media, and liberals would disagree. There are HIPPA laws for a reason.

    How does he propose we identify him to steer clear in public? Is he going to wear some sort of mark or his jersey and pads? No, he does not sound like he’s going to do that. Is he going to wear a mask and practcice social distancing as recommended for unvaccinated people. He does not say, but its doubtful.

    His intent is to make his choice your problem. He is unconcerned about his fellow man. That is the definition of self-centered and privilege. What a wonderful human being.

  23. Beasley is just another example of the scientific ignorance and lack of basic logic that permeates nearly half of our nation. If the only risk from not taking the vaccine was his alone, that would be one thing. What people like Beasley call assaults on their liberty are really reasonable and necessary steps to protect everyone. His self centered actions put his teammates, his team, and his employer at risk. The financial hit to the league could be substantial if a flare up of the virus among the Bills players caused a game to be cancelled.

  24. I applaud him for his stance. Nobody can predict the potential long term side effects of this vaccine. At his age and health he has virtually zero chance of this virus killing him. And there still may be isolated cases, but let’s be honest, the pandemic is over. This virus was created in a lab, funded in part by US $$, and accidentally (or purposely) released into society. Give Cole Beasley a break!

  26. Wait, did Florio just speak for God in one sentence and then drop the F-bomb in another sentence?

    The truth is, our military sees the vaccine as optional because it is still considered “experimental.” If Cole doesn’t want to take it, he doesn’t have to. It’s so weird to hear liberals come down so hard on people making that choice when part of the reason that many of them vote is for the ability to be pro-choice. I guess it’s just the choices they like?

  27. Cole, I am saving a spot for you on my flag football roster. Please let me know as soon as you are released.

  28. According to WebMD (stupid doctors!) Covid can cause erectile dysfunction and impotence. It can also cause shrinkage down there. You’d think this would make guys go running to get vaccinated.

    Normally I’m fine with Darwin Award winners weeding themselves out of the gene pool, but with Covid the decision not to get vaccinated effects others. If you don’t get vaccinated, and don’t socially distance, the evidence (stupid science!) shows that you can kill others.

  29. Now we see he’s just another dimwit who gets his world view from right-wing pseudo-news propaganda outlets.

    The generations of Americans who suffered through and eventually conquered other major diseases would be ashamed of self-centered nonsense like what he’s spouting. He’s a petulant juvenile who cares only about himself.

    For the millionth time, right-wingers: Vaccines aren’t just a personal choice about your own protection. They contribute to protecting everyone else and shutting down the spread of a disease that has led to the deaths of 600,000 Americans and counting.

  30. Anthony Vogt says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Only the media, and liberals would disagree. There are HIPPA laws for a reason.

    In my limited observation, there is an inverse relationship between the likelihood of people citing “HIPPA laws” and their ability to correctly spell HIPAA, let alone know what it is.

  31. EJ says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:18 pm
    I was fine with him speaking his mind until the whole God thing was brought up. Beasley doesn’t want the vaccine pushed on him just like I don’t want the “God” thing pushed on me. “Everybody is so all in on science now more than I have ever seen. What happen [sic] to God’s will?” If you are a believer then that’s fine… keep it to yourself. Personally I find it hard to believe someone created earth in 7 days… I do however trust in science… something that CAN BE PROVED… like how a supernova starts a chain reaction creating planets and several elements in the right conditions creates life. More people might be into the whole “Science” thing because humans are becoming more intelligent… well some of us.

    I won’t push anything on you. But you can’t believe God created the world in his 7 days. I mean his. With that said I doubt he preached to you, so him saying what he believes in offends you for many other reasons not him saying it.
    Would you believe a scientest who says something like 15 billion years ago the planet was like this. Hahahaha now that is funny.

    Go look and see what the area around Mount St. Helens looks like 50 years later…….50 years only.
    If you can talk about something Cole can talk about his belief in God.

  33. iamnotasubscriber says:
    June 18, 2021 at 5:36 pm
    According to WebMD (stupid doctors!) Covid can cause erectile dysfunction and impotence. It can also cause shrinkage down there. You’d think this would make guys go running to get vaccinated.

    Normally I’m fine with Darwin Award winners weeding themselves out of the gene pool, but with Covid the decision not to get vaccinated effects others. If you don’t get vaccinated, and don’t socially distance, the evidence (stupid science!) shows that you can kill others

    How help me understand how not getting a vaccine affects others that have gotten it? If the vaccine works you have nothing to worry about form those that done. Have you worried about your polio, mumps, measels and such. You have the right under the sky to get a vaccine and now cause you and others are soooooo scared you get to force everyone to get it. I”m not an anti or a for………..but I would never care if you do or don’t. I have kids, and a wife. I got the vax, but why would I care if someone else didn’t. Let along try like you to claim that they are killing folks. This has been and will forever be the death of us all is this kind of thinking and blaming. IF YOU GOT YOUR SUPER VAX, HWY OH WHY ARE YOU SCARED OF SOMEONE WHO DOESN’T. YOU ARE VACCINATED…………WOW.

