County officials say only fully vaccinated fans will be allowed at Bills games

Getty Images

Some Bills players are declining to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but Bills fans are being told they can’t attend games unless they’re fully vaccinated.

The Bills play at Highmark Stadium, which is owned by Erie County, and Erie County officials are continuing to say that unvaccinated fans are not allowed, according to the Buffalo News.

But county officials have been saying that for two months, and the state has said that the county isn’t allowed to make that policy. The state of New York has told the Bills they can fully open at 100 percent capacity without restrictions.

Realistically, it seems unlikely that the county will be able to enforce a vaccine requirement. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and everyone should get it, but it’s probably inevitable that some unvaccinated people will be at Bills games, both on the field and in the stands.