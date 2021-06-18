Derrick Henry working hard “to get better and be better when I come back”

Getty Images

Derrick Henry has led the NFL in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns the past two seasons, topping what he did in 2019 with an offensive player of the year award in 2020. So how does he top 2020?

“I don’t think we are looking at, ‘What’s the new challenge?’,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think it’s just us trying to be better at everything we do as far as on offense, individually, collectively, and just growing, and helping each other grow. Just competing, holding each other accountable and doing the things we need to do as a team while we are away, and when we get back here, just try to put it together.

“That’s just working hard, hard work. It’s a grind, and I think we all know that. It takes time, and just trying to push each other day by day to be the best we can be when the season comes.”

In 2020, Henry became only the eighth running back with 2,000 rushing yards in a season, and he became the first since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007 to repeat as league rushing champion. With the NFL going to a 17th game this season, who knows what Henry will do in 2021.

He surely has Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL-record of 2,105 rushing yards in mind.

Henry has spent the offseason — aside from the team’s mandatory minicamp — working out with his personal trainer, Melvin Sanders, in Dallas. Sanders, like Henry, watched film after the 2020 season to see how to make Henry better.

“It is really on Melvin and what he sees throughout the season, and what he thinks I need to work on and get better at as far as my body, and things he feels he can help me with,” Henry said. “I listen to him and then try and work on things, and then try to incorporate it into football when I am on the field so I can get better and be better when I come back.”