DeSean Jackson: Rams’ offense is going to be scary

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson says other teams should be scared of what the Rams’ offense is going to do this season.

Jackson said that with himself joining holdovers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson, and the Rams drafting Tutu Atwell in the second round, the Rams have more receivers than opposing defenses will know what to do with.

“With a quarterback like Matthew Stafford, it’s really mind-boggling for other defenses or defensive coordinators to really be sitting back, like, ‘Man, how are we going to stop these dudes?’ For me, I’ve been on some pretty good receiving corps, but Robert and Coop, in addition to Van and Tutu, it’s going to be scary,” Jackson said on NFL Network.

Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rams this offseason and indicated that the team’s recruiting pitch to him was less about the money than about the way he’d be used in their offense.

“I have an offensive-minded coach in Sean McVay who’s attuned and knows how to put his players in a position to win,” Jackson said.

If Jackson is right, McVay should have his best offense yet in 2021.