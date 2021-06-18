Eric Ebron: Pat Freiermuth is going to be good

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers drew some raised eyebrows when they selected tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of this year’s draft. But so far, Freiermuth appears to be fitting right in.

Back in May, the Penn State product said he wanted to “do it all” in Pittsburgh’s offense. On Thursday, fellow Steelers tight end Eric Ebron gave the impression Freiermuth is going to be successful in that endeavor.

“Pat’s going to be good, man. Pat’s going to be pretty good,” Ebron said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m excited to see him grow as a tight end. … To me, he’s just a smooth playmaker. He’s silky smooth. He doesn’t look like he’s trying too hard, and he’s capable of a lot.”

Ebron added he envisions himself and Freiermuth “dominating” when the Steelers use two tight-end sets.

Freiermuth set Penn State’s tight end record with 16 touchdown receptions, while also catching a pass in 29 consecutive games. In 30 career contests, he caught 92 passes for 1,185 yards — with 23 receptions for 310 yards and one TD in four 2020 matchups.

The Steelers have plenty of pass-catching options, but giving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another big, effective target at tight end certainly won’t hurt.