Falcons sign second-rounder Richie Grant

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons got another draft pick signed ahead of the weekend.

The team announced that safety Richie Grant has agreed to his four-year deal with the team. The second-round pick is the eighth of the team’s nine picks to sign.

First-round tight end Kyle Pitts is the only one without a pact.

Grant, who was the 40th overall pick earlier this year, had 290 tackles, 10 interceptions, 11.5 tackles for loss, one sack. five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and an interception return for a touchdown in four seasons at UCF. He joins Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Duron Harmon at safety in Atlanta.