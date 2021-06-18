Jaguars sign Laquon Treadwell

Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell is getting another opportunity to make it in the NFL.

Treadwell has signed with the Jaguars after participating in their minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Vikings selected Treadwell with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but he never lived up to expectations. In four seasons with the Vikings he totaled just 65 catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns. Last year Treadwell played for the Falcons and caught six passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Treadwell may be on his last chance in the NFL as he tries to make the Jaguars’ roster.