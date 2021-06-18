Jets OC Mike LaFleur: Elijah Moore doesn’t want to wait a year, he wants it now

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets asked wide receiver Jamison Crowder to take a significant pay cut this offseason and part of the reason they would have felt comfortable moving on without him is what they’ve seen from their second-round pick.

Elijah Moore has drawn positive reviews from people in the organization since he hit the field at rookie minicamp and that continued through this week’s mandatory minicamp. Moore, who caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards at Ole Miss last year, has opened eyes with his production on the field and work ethic off of it.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said this week that it’s a combination that has set LaFleur up for immediate success as a professional.

“This guy wants to be really, really good in this league. He wants to make a name for himself. He’s so internally motivated and driven,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “It’s always the next play, what can I do better? . . . You can see it with some rookies that come into this league — ‘Give me a year and I’ll figure this game out.’ He doesn’t want to wait a year. He wants it now.”

Crowder accepted the pay cut and joins Moore, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and 2020 second-rounder Denzel Mims as options in the passing game. It sounds like no one should be surprised if Moore rises to the top of that list in short order.