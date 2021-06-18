Jets offensive coordinator: We have thrown a lot at Zach Wilson

USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson became an NFL quarterback only 50 days ago when the Jets drafted him No. 2 overall. He’s had a handful of offseason practices since.

As the ol’ NFL saying goes: You don’t know what you don’t know because you don’t know.

“It’s hard to say exactly how you did,” Wilson said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Personally, in my eyes, I feel I can improve every single day. I feel like I’m learning something every single day. Even on the good days, it’s still frustrating, and it’s just because it’s like a foreign language. Every single day, it’s the same plays, but you’re getting different reps, different looks at it, different defensive coverages, whatever it is.”

Wilson became QB1 the day he was drafted, which came 24 days after the Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers. The Jets are giving Wilson a crash course with the season opener less than three months away.

“It’s been a learning curve for him,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “We’ve thrown a lot at him.”

LaFleur said Wilson has done a “really good job” thus far. Wilson, though, is a long way from being ready for opening day.

“I don’t love feeling unprepared,” Wilson said. “I don’t love feeling like I’m not ready for something. I love the always having something new feeling every day in practice. You don’t know what defense they’re going to throw at you and there’s always something new to prepare for and get better at. I’m just going to make sure I’m doing everything I can to be ready once training camp comes around.”