Jordan Matthews converting to tight end

Getty Images

Jordan Matthews played only five games the past two seasons, making four receptions, and he remains a free agent this offseason. Matthews, though, is trying something new in hopes of prolonging his career.

Matthews has added 30 pounds and is looking to convert to tight end, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Matthews is working out at Louisville with receivers coach Gunter Brewer and assistant tight ends coach Stu Holt.

Matthews, 28, has played receiver since the Eagles drafted him in the second round in 2014. He weighed 215 as a receiver.

Matthews has 274 career catches for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career.