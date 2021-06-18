Lions sign Chad Hansen

Getty Images

Wide receiver Chad Hansen has landed a job in Detroit.

The Lions announced Hansen’s signing on Friday. They waived wide receiver Jonathan Adams in a corresponding move.

Hansen was a Jets fourth-round pick in 2017 and caught nine passes for 94 yards during his rookie season. He was waived the next year and bounced between the Patriots, Titans, Broncos, Saints, and Texans through the 2019 season.

Hansen stuck with the Texans into 2020 and returned to regular season action with 17 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Adams signed with the Lions after going undrafted out of Arkansas State this year. The team chose to waive him despite having an open roster spot, so they still have room to add one more player ahead of training camp.