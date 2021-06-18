Nasir Adderley looking for breakout season

Getty Images

Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley injured his hamstring four games into his rookie season and missed the final 12 games. In 2020, Derwin James‘ season-ending knee injury in training camp forced Adderley to try to play catch up.

Adderley now is healthy and hoping the third season is the charm.

“Biggest takeaway, adjusting to just making sure my body would just be in tip-top shape and coming out with dealing with injuries just from my senior year up until now,” Adderley said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “I feel great now, but I think just managing that without the biggest hurdle, but I’m super excited and good. I feel great.”

New Chargers coach Brandon Staley changed the terms of safety/cornerback to defensive back and outside linebacker/defensive end to edge rusher. He has a vision for Adderley in the defense, citing Adderley’s versatility.

“I really hone in on just having versatility like I want to be somebody that I know it brings value to the team with me being able to play multiple positions,” Adderley said. “I can cover. I can be physical and stuff like that. That is something I work on. It’s definitely good to hear that he sees that and that it is what he’s looking for in a safety.”

Adderley has 71 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in 19 games since the Chargers made him a second-round choice.