Quinnen Williams says it’s a relief to have foot surgery behind him

Getty Images

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is working his way back from surgery in May to address a broken bone in his foot sustained earlier this spring.

Williams said that is rehab is progressing well and he’s happy to have the procedure behind him.

“It’s definitely a relief to have it and go and get on the right process now since it’s the offseason,” Williams said in a meeting with reporters this week. “I’ll be ready to roll. Just studying the playbook and doing the off the field things I need to do right now like diet, playbook. I’ve been attacking that. I can’t wait to just get ready to roll once the season starts and once that clears up.”

Williams said the injury was a sudden occurrence.

“It was like a freak accident,” Williams said. “It was a freak day. … Glad it happened earlier than later.”

The injury was expected to sideline Williams 10-12 weeks as he recovered from surgery. With the surgery in early May, it could keep Williams out into training camp. However, he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season in September.

“Everything has been going great, everything has been going smooth and in the right direction,” Williams said of his rehab.

Williams is coming off a strong second season with the Jets where he had 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 55 tackles in 13 games played .