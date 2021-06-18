Reports: Bills plan new stadium in Orchard Park

Getty Images

The Bills are planning a new outdoor stadium in Orchard Park, New York, according to multiple reports.

Thad Brown of WROC reports the new stadium, which will have a partial covering for fans, will take 3-5 years from start to finish. The Bills could open their new facility as early as 2025, but 2026 or 2027 is more likely.

The team still needs government approvals, including funding, which could delay the timetable, per Brown.

The Bills’ current lease at Highmark Stadium expires in 2023. The team could extend the lease with Erie County and New York, but the Bills are prepared to consider other options for home games, including Toronto and Penn State, Brown reports.

The Bills have played at their current stadium since 1973.

Brown reports the team has hired Legends Global Sales to sell sponsorships and premium seats for the new Bills stadium, and Legends Global Planning will serve as an owner’s consultant.

Both companies are co-owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Yankee Global Enterprises.