Tom Brady: Playing until 50 is a long time, even for me

Posted by Josh Alper on June 18, 2021, 11:43 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

After the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady to an extension through the 2022 season this year, General Manager Jason Licht said that he told Brady that he thinks the quarterback could play until he’s 50 as long as he still wants to play.

That would make Brady the oldest player to take the field in league history, which doesn’t seem so farfetched now that Brady is the oldest regular starting quarterback to ever play in the NFL and has shown little drop in the quality of his play. That doesn’t mean Brady is planning on playing football into his sixth decade on Earth.

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

Brady has long talked about playing until he’s 45, but admitted to being a “little fearful” of life after football this offseason and continued success in 2021 will make it easier to see him pushing past that point. That’s still a long way from 50, but it’s been a long time since anyone got rich doubting Brady’s ability to get the job done.

17 responses to "Tom Brady: Playing until 50 is a long time, even for me

  8. I’d love to keep watching Brady play until he wins his tenth ring and I’m not even a big fan of his.

  10. Let’s remember one thing. The only reason these QB’s can play well into their 40’s now is because of the rule changes.
    If QB’s could be hit like they were in the 50’s and 60’s, none of them would play into their 40’s.

  11. Years ago, Brady said that his “craziest ambition” would be to become a U.S. Senator. It isn’t so crazy an idea now. He’s already a mega-hero in Massachusetts and Florida. He’s smart, has got eye appeal, charisma and has already mastered the skill of speaking, well, politically. His wife is accomplished and prettier than he is. They have a great family. When he hangs ’em up, he could run as a moderate Republican in Florida or a Democrat in Massachusetts and, I believe, win easily. Sen. Tom Brady. Seems almost pre-ordained.

  12. stellarperformance says:
    June 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm
    He can do it. Not everyone is as lucky as he is.

    ——-

    Luck – the intersection of preparation and opportunity

    Yup…he is lucky

  14. There has clearly a drop in performance. But with age comes experience and expertise which is more valuable, hence the indisputable GOAT QB.

    I think the league should stop the charade, be honest about revenue as the priority, and make basketball rules apply to a QB (except, two hands on the ball instead of dribbling).

  15. Sen. Tom Brady. Seems almost pre-ordained.

    I hope not…
    QB coach > Offensive Coordinator > Head Coach > GM sounds more like it to me.

  16. The really entertaining part is if he does play to 50 the Pats will still have never made the playoffs after he left.

  17. Tom is now the undisputed GOAT. He has nothing left to prove other than playing to an arbitrary age he has set for himself. If he were talking about “I need three more rings, gotta get to 10”, then I’d believe he has the desire to keep playing. But, talking about “I got a two-year contract…then see what happens” ..makes me think he is really feeling his age. I can’t stand him and will be happy to see him retire, but he’s won enough to earn the respect. After Tom is done in football, hopefully after this season, they should just give him Terry Bradshaw’s job.

