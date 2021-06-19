Calvin Johnson: I wanted to play elsewhere, Lions wouldn’t let me

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2021, 1:06 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The relationship between the Lions and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson continues to be strained, at best. On Friday, Johnson disclosed another reason for his hard feelings.

Johnson claims that he wanted to finish his career with another team, but that the Lions wouldn’t let him leave.

“We asked would they release me or let me go to another team,” Johnson recently told WoodwardSports.com. “They wouldn’t.”

Asked whether he wanted to play for the Raiders, Johnson said he would have gone anywhere. He also recognizes that quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted out, and that he got his wish.

“You know what, it sucked that they didn’t let me go, but they let Matthew go, but hey, you know, it is what it is,” Johnson said.

Of course, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick plus quarterback Jared Goff (and his bloated contract) for Stafford. It’s unclear what the Lions would have gotten for Johnson, or whether they even listened to offers.

Johnson’s disclosure makes the way his career ended even more confusing. Five years ago, we raised the question of whether Johnson wanted to be cut by the Lions. That would have extinguished any obligation to repay bonus money, and it would have allowed Johnson to play for any other team at any other time.

If he hadn’t retired when he did, the Lions would have had to figure out how to deal with a $24 million cap number for Johnson in 2016. Maybe they would have cut him. At a minimum, Johnson’s cap number gave him leverage that should have been used by his agents to get the Lions to agree not to ask him to return a portion of the bonus money, or to secure an unconditional release if he did. Instead, he had to pay back some money, the Lions avoided a $24 million cap charge, and they were able to squat on his rights indefinitely.

A year later, there was speculation that Johnson could return to the NFL, with a trade of his rights to a new team. If he wanted to play for someone else in 2017, he simply needed to pull a Brett Favre and show up. Instantly, Johnson’s $16 million salary would have landed back on the books. The Lions would have had to cut him or trade him, promptly.

It’s confusing, to say the least. If Johnson had played hardball, he could have gotten to keep his money or he could have obtained the ability to sign with a team or maybe both.

Perhaps Johnson simply didn’t want a full-blown confrontation with the Lions. Instead, Johnson and the Lions are engaged in a cold war that has lasted five years and counting. Although the Lions would like to bury the hatchet, Johnson said that the relationship remains fractured.

“I’m not back in the family with Lions or anything like that,” Johnson. “It would be nice to if they try to resolve things, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Johnson has previously given the Lions the blueprint for rebuilding the bridge: Give him back the money that they made him repay.

Five years ago, Johnson received bad advice (or he got good advice and ignored it), and the Lions took full advantage of the situation. If they want to make things right with Johnson, they need to just give him a no-show job that pays out over time the amount they made him pay back.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Calvin Johnson: I wanted to play elsewhere, Lions wouldn’t let me

  1. These are those times when you realize many players aren’t that bright. Either that or the Lions beat players down so badly that they don’t know up from down. This was said at the time, and he didn’t press the issue.

  2. “Johnson has previously given the Lions the blueprint for rebuilding the bridge: Give him back the money that they made him repay.”
    ———————
    Well at this point you obviously dont just give him the money since it likely does no good but instead you sign him to a personal services contract that pays him that amount in year 1 and then whatever salary they determine that way at least hes under contract with the lions so they cant keep bad press from him at least under wraps.

  4. Brad Holmes said he totally expected to have Stafford when he took the job. When Stafford came to say he didn’t want to be a part of another fresh start, Holmes let him go. Obviously Holmes wasn’t there but it seems to just speak to whoever was making that decision at the time and Calvin didn’t do much to push back as it seems he could’ve easily forced his way out. He definitely was not the same player at the point he retired so it’s really difficult to guess what the truth is.

  8. The family of the inventor of the car, has no business in football. Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, Alex Karras, Lem Barney, Greg Landry, Charlie Sanders, Robert Porcher, Matthew Stafford, Herman Moore and Jason Hanson all joined ( and languished with ) Calvin Johnson on this dismal team. One got out, this year, but the rest were stuck with careers with no playoff wins.

  9. can’t stand the whining anymore.. Dude whined until he got into HOF. Now it is the crying about the money. Dude had a contract. He did not honor it. Those are the facts. I say HOF should have Herman Moore instead of CJ and it is now time for CJ to forget about it and move on. Media needs to stop enabling him.

  10. If this is true, Johnson had the worst agent in the history of the NFL. Of course the Lions, being the Lions, found a way to lose a premier asset without getting anything in return except some cap dollars.

  11. Not hard to see that Mr Johnson was that class act,between him and the owners . The owners are just in it for the profits. They could care less about the product

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.