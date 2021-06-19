Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to play without Tyrann Mathieu as a teammate

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is under contract to the Chiefs through the 2031 season. He’d like to see Tyrann Mathieu play for the Chiefs that long as well.

After Mathieu said this week that he never wants to play for another team, Mahomes said he wants Mathieu to be in Kansas City as long as Mahomes himself is.

“He’s such a great leader on this team and obviously a special football player,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “You want him to be here for the long run and you can tell that Chiefs Kingdom is really behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. Definitely want him to be here as long as he can and as long as I’m here.”

Realistically, it’s unlikely that the 29-year-old Mathieu will still be playing in the league at all whenever the 25-year-old Mahomes is done in Kansas City. But with players like Mahomes and Mathieu who don’t want to go anywhere, the Chiefs have built a team that should be at or near the top of the NFL for years to come.