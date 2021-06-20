John Harbaugh: It’s been a pleasure watching Alejandro Villanueva, Kevin Zeitler

USA TODAY Sports

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team wanted to improve its pass protection this offseason and the ensuing months saw the team make several moves on the offensive line.

They signed right guard Kevin Zeitler after he was released by the Giants while watching Matt Skura and D.J. Fluker leave as free agents. With Ronnie Stanley returning from injury, Orlando Brown was traded to the Chiefs in order to let him try his hand at left tackle and former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva came aboard as the new right tackle.

Head coach John Harbaugh has gotten a chance to see the two veteran additions work over the last few weeks and he sounds happy with how things look up front heading into training camp.

“Watching them play has been a pleasure,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “They’re all ball, all the time — both of those guys. Whether it’s meeting room, weight room, conditioning [or] on the field work — they’re all ball, all the time. I love that about them. I think they’re going to be a formidable tandem on the right side. I’m really pleased with them so far.”

Bradley Bozeman has moved to center, which leaves left guard as the only spot up for grabs in Baltimore. Harbaugh called that competition “wide open” and they’ll get to sort that out while feeling confident that the rest of the group is well positioned for success.