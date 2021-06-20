NASCAR hires Alvin Kamara as growth and engagement advisor

Getty Images

NASCAR is partnering with Alvin Kamara, having hired the Saints running back as its first growth and engagement advisor.

The announcement comes a year after Kamara attended his first NASCAR race to support Bubba Wallace Jr., the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. After NASCAR announced its decision to ban the Confederate flag, Kamara tweeted his approval and attended the Xfinity Series in Homestead.

In February, Kamara provided sponsorship for the No. 6 car driven by Ryan Vargas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a road race at Daytona International Speedway. The car carried the branding of The Big Squeezy, Kamara’s juice bar chain in Louisiana.

Kamara’s duties in his new role include working “directly with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts,” according to NASCAR’s official website.

“It’s an honor to be able to team up with NASCAR and be their first-ever growth and engagement advisor,” Kamara said in the press release. “I’m excited to use my passion as a fan to help shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport.”

Kamara also will work with the Charlotte-based NASCAR marketing team under the leadership of Chief Marketing Officer Pete Jung and “contribute to planning, ideation and activation around fan development and engagement.”

“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” Jung said. “That’s what we’re looking to tap into … his insights, perspective and ideas … and learning more about his experience so that we can enhance what we’re doing to engage and develop new fans.”