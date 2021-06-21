A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins is going to be unbelievable

Getty Images

A.J. Green played with a number of different wide receivers over the last decade with the Bengals, but there’s something different about who he’s sharing the field with as a member of the Cardinals.

Green said he has “never played with a guy like” DeAndre Hopkins during a recent appearance on On the Fly and he’s spent the last few months getting used to someone else being the top player on the depth chart. It doesn’t sound like the change in status has rubbed Green the wrong way and he’s expecting things to go very well for the offense this fall.

“We don’t have no egos,” Green said, via Jess Root of USAToday.com. “You have two guys like that in a room, it’s going to be unbelievable. We feed off each other.”

Green missed 23 games over 2018 and 2019, but returned to play every game last season. His numbers were way down from his previous highs, but the Cardinals are betting that Green’s right about what teaming with Hopkins will bring to his game.