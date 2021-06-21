Bills sign Eli Ankou

Getty Images

The Bills have signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou after his visit, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports. It leaves Buffalo with two open roster spots on their 90-player roster.

Ankou visited Buffalo in May but left without a deal.

He most recently was with the Falcons, a short stay after Atlanta brought in other defensive linemen last week.

Ankou had five tackles in seven games for the Cowboys last year and has 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 career NFL games.

He also has spent time with the Jaguars, Texans, Browns and Colts.